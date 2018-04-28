Laura Bell Steps Down as Bell’s CEO

Laura Bell, who has spent a significant portion of her life in the family beer business, has announced she is stepping down as CEO. Company founder and Bell's father. Larry Bell will take over leadership of the craft beer giant.Bell made the announcement on Thursday in a letter to beer distributors. A story on Brewbound.com says Bell began working full-time at Bell's in 2007, becoming Marketing

Director in 2009, then ascending to the company's vice-presidency, and in February of 2017, Chief Executive Officer.

Under Laura Bell’s leadership, the company grew off-premise sales by more than 18 percent in 2017, according to market research firm IRI Worldwide. Dollar sales of Bell’s brands are up 18 percent through the first three months of 2018, according to IRI. - Brewbound.com

In her letter to distributors, Bell's say she is looking to explore other passions and interests. Larry Bell told MLive on Friday his daughter will continue to be on the company's Board of Directors, have an office at Bell's and be in the decision making process. She leaves her position on May 18th, fifteen months after becoming CEO.