Michigan and Indiana residents are now being warned of a massive recall of a popular laundry detergent brand.

ALERT-Laundry Detergent Recall Now Affecting Michigan And Indiana

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, over 16,000 laundry detergent containers have been recalled due to bacteria contamination. The affected products may contain a bacteria called Pseudomonas oleovorans, which can cause serious infection.

Those who are exposed to the bacteria may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body through the eyes or a break in the skin. Michigan and Indiana residents who recently bought laundry detergent are urged to check the label.

The recall was initiated on March 20, 2025, and affects Woolite Delicates detergent in 50-fluid-ounce bottles (SKU 62338-72724) with lot codes S24364, S24365, and S24366, sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The lot code is printed at the top of the back of the bottle. The bottles are white with a light pink label and cap. The products were sold exclusively on Amazon in January 2025.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Woolite Delicates detergent and contact Reckitt for a full refund. Once customers receive their refund, they should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in the household trash. Do not empty the product before disposal, and do not recycle the product bottle.

