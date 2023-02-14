Would You Pay $3.6 Million to Live in Holland on Lake Michigan?

Via/ Canva, Via/ Zillow

Living on the water is a somewhat common fantasy. But, it's a fantasy that seems to be getting more and more expensive.

As I was browsing on Zillow looking at homes I'll never be able to afford, I came across this stunning house in Holland. At 414 Crest Drive, it sits directly on the shore of Lake Michigan which definitely explains the current price tag of $3,600,000.

Instead of spanning outward, this home is built more like a tower with three "elegant" floors, as the Zillow listing describes it.

The home also has:

  • 7 bedrooms
  • 6 bathrooms
  • private gym
  • private beach
  • a rooftop deck

And more.

Honestly, if the home wasn't sitting directly on the lake shore, I don't think they could get away with asking nearly $4 million for it. But, take a look and decide for yourself:

$3.6 Million Holland Home Comes With 3 Kitchens & a Killer View of Lake Michigan

But, who needs three kitchens? Check out this home currently for sale in Holland

Alright. With that view, I can kind of understand why it costs so much.

If you're interested in the home, you can contact the listing agent, Charles Campbell, at 855-456-4945. And, see more photos here.

