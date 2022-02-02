Chicago PD and FD Team Up to Save Dog From Frozen Lake Michigan
This Chicago woman experienced every dog owner's worst nightmare Tuesday morning.
A woman was walking her dog along the lakeshore yesterday when Pepper ran off. Pepper is her 7-year-old Alaskan Klee Kai. That breed of dog has a very thick coat, which is great to keep warm on those bitter cold Chicago days. However, that thick coat becomes a problem when water is involved. Lucky for Pepper and Pepper's human, the Chicago Fire Department divers were nearby performing routine drills according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media,
This morning, while conducting routine drills, CFD Divers received a call of a dog in the water. A quick calculated response brought this lucky dog safely back to shore from an ice drift 500 feet out.
What could have been a very sad, tragic story for all animal lovers had a happy ending. Pepper is doing fine and has been reunited with her human.
We've seen a few other stories like this recently. In February of last year, a dog was rescued from the freezing waters of the Detroit River. That poor baby was out there for 4 days before being saved. Read more on that story by clicking here.
There was also a family dog rescued 4 miles away from the shore of Grand Haven in Lake Michigan in August of 2020. Read that full story and see the video of that adorable dog by clicking here.