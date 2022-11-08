Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”

A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook.

Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,

I would describe my content as comedic and wholesome. My content revolves around this term I've created: "Aggressive Love". I'm all about making people laugh and feeling like they have a safe space to come hang out.

Focusing on her four most viewed TikToks, aggressive love is evident. For example, this video shows what Crim calls the "proper hug." This video has been viewed 800.9 thousand times with over 64 thousand likes.

Get our free mobile app

Then there's the goodnight kiss that has been viewed 1.1 million times with over 105 thousand likes.

LadyFolk7's second most viewed video goes to show that you never know what will hit on TikTok. This 9-second video of Lego Mario has been viewed 1.4 million times with 20 thousand likes.

Following the not-so-family-friendly trend of flashing your significant other, out of camera view of course, absolutely blew up for LadyFolk7. This video has been viewed 1.9 million times with 92.4 likes.

LadyFolk7's 3 favorite TikTok creators are:

See more of LadyFolk7 on TikTok by clicking here.

You can follow 103.3 KFR on TikTok by clicking here.

If you or someone you know has a TikTok following of at least 10,000 followers and lives in Southwest Michigan, we might feature them for #TikTokTuesday. The nomination form is below.

TikToker's Tales of Creepy Critters in the Midwest Whether you're a skeptic, a believer, paranoid or just someone who likes to look into local legends and folklore, thinking of some of these creatures existing in your backyard is enough to send shivers down your spine.