Kenny Vs Spenny was an amazing show which came at the height of popularity for shows like Jackass and South Park, and is remembered as being highly underrated. The television series starring Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice, consisted of two friends facing each other in various competitions. The loser of each episode performed an act of humiliation, usually selected by the winner. This October for the first time ever, they're coming to America, and their kicking their tour off right here in Michigan.

The infamous Canadian TV comedy duo has decided to return after their 6th season ended in 2021 and they'll be preforming at The Sanctuary Detroit on Wednesday October 13th. The show is 21+ and there are VIP packages included. Tickets go on sale August 28th at 10 a.m. eastern:

A hilarious, high octane, offensive cringe-filled car crash with Spenny going through the windshield yet again. The internationally renowned frenemies are at odds with what each thinks is funny as their set spirals into hilarious personal attacks, lifelong grievances and the airing of dirty laundry. Kenny and Spencer battle in the funniest all out war on today’s comedy circuit!

VIP ticket includes: - GA ticket to the show - Meet & Greet with Kenny & Spenny - Picture with Kenny & Spenny - Autographed poster Kenny & Spenny. Hardcore fans of the show are already losing their minds that not only are they coming back, but their first stop ever in the U.S. is in Detroit, but it makes sense considering we're just over the lake.