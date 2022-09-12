Kellogg’s Wants You to Add Water to its New Cereal. Seriously.

Kellogg's is introducing a new cereal product and says there's no need to add milk. The Michigan-based company says just add water, and you're good to go.

SEE ALSO: Michigan University Employee Suspended After Being Caught Driving Naked in Metro Detroit

Just Add Water, Seriously

Now if your stomach turned just a little at the thought of adding water to your cereal (Bleck!), hold the phone. The cereal giant's new single-serve product (marketed as 'Instabowls') includes a new 'milk powder' product in each bowl. Once you add water and stir, the milk is rehydrated creating ready-to-eat milk and cereal.

Chris Stolsky is the marketing director for the Battle Creek-based company.

"This is the first time that we're able to give consumers the opportunity to have a milk and cereal experience without having milk readily available," Stolsky says. "This can go with you wherever."

Does anyone else remember drinking Carnaiton instant powdered milk as a kid? Turns out, that it's still available. Let's hope the texture and flavor have improved since we last had that.

Four Varieties to Choose From

According to CNN , the new instant cereal bowls will come in four flavors:

Frosted Flakes,

Raisin Bran Crunch,

Froot Loops, and

Apple Jacks

The new products are rolling out at select Walmart stores across the United States and will be available nationally at Walmart.com. The cost is $1.98 per bowl.

Cereal sales had stagnated but increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic. Kellogg's hopes to keep that momentum going with the introduction of its new product.

25 Local Breweries to Try During Your Next Visit to Grand Rapids Michigan is filled with 100's of great craft breweries. Both large and small companies, there is no beer shortage here. Check out 25 breweries in Grand Rapids here.

These Michigan Restaurants Have All Sadly Closed Since Appearing on National TV You'd think an appearance on a national TV show like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives or Restaurant: Impossible would guarantee success for a restaurant.

That hasn't been the case for these six restaurants, all of which have closed after being featured on national television.