Kellogg’s Wants You to Add Water to its New Cereal. Seriously.

Kellogg's is introducing a new cereal product and says there's no need to add milk. The Michigan-based company says just add water, and you're good to go.
Just Add Water, Seriously
Now if your stomach turned just a little at the thought of adding water to your cereal (Bleck!), hold the phone. The cereal giant's new single-serve product (marketed as 'Instabowls') includes a new 'milk powder' product in each bowl. Once you add water and stir, the milk is rehydrated creating ready-to-eat milk and cereal.
Chris Stolsky is the marketing director for the Battle Creek-based company.
"This is the first time that we're able to give consumers the opportunity to have a milk and cereal experience without having milk readily available," Stolsky says. "This can go with you wherever."
Does anyone else remember drinking Carnaiton instant powdered milk as a kid? Turns out, that it's still available. Let's hope the texture and flavor have improved since we last had that.
Four Varieties to Choose From
According to CNN
, the new instant cereal bowls will come in four flavors:
- Frosted Flakes,
- Raisin Bran Crunch,
- Froot Loops, and
- Apple Jacks
The new products are rolling out at select Walmart stores across the United States and will be available nationally at Walmart.com. The cost is $1.98 per bowl.
Cereal sales had stagnated but increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic. Kellogg's hopes to keep that momentum going with the introduction of its new product.
