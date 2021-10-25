$5 Million Lawsuit Against Kellogg’s Demands More Strawberries

A $5 Million class-action lawsuit has been filed against Kellogg's claiming there are not enough strawberries in Pop-Tarts.

I think we can all agree that truth in advertising is important. Especially when it comes to food. It's not unusual to have a class-action lawsuit against a company for this reason. However, a $5 million lawsuit due to not enough strawberries in Kellogg's Pop-Tarts seems a little tasteless. Anita Harris of Illinois filed the lawsuit against Kellogg's according to the Battle Creek Enquirer,

Kellogg Sales Company is misleading consumers by promoting the breakfast pastry’s strawberry filling in its labels and marketing, giving an impression that the fruit filling contains a greater relative and absolute amount of strawberries than it does.

You can find the full ingredients at PopTarts.com. As ridiculous as the lawsuit seems, the ingredients are a little surprising,

Contains 2% or less of wheat starch, salt, dried strawberries, dried pears, dried apples, leavening (baking soda, sodium acid pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate), citric acid, gelatin, modified wheat starch, yellow corn flour, caramel color, xanthan gum, cornstarch, turmeric extract color, soy lecithin, red 40, yellow 6, blue 1, color added.

The person who filed the lawsuit, Anita Harris, basically said that she would not have purchased the Pop-Tarts had she known the truth. To me, this sounds like an easy fix. The box should say something along the lines of "strawberry-flavored filling." Then Kellogg's can give Harris her money back for the Pop-Tarts she purchased. If the food isn't harmful, a multi-million dollar lawsuit seems like overkill.