KCC Spring Registration Begins Oct 25th

Registration for Kellogg Community College’s Spring, 2022 Semester will be opening in just over a week. According to a release from KCC on Sunday, Spring Semester classes will be opening for online and in-person classes at all five KCC campus locations, beginning Monday, October 25th.

In spite of recent setbacks from COVID-19, nearly 5,000 students enrolled at KCC for the current, Fall 2021 semester, a 13% increase over last year’s fall enrollment. The increased enrollment for the fall includes nearly 600 students enrolled as part of the state’s Futures for Frontiers program and 336 enrolled as part of the state’s Michigan Reconnect program. Both of those programs offer free in-district tuition for eligible students.

Get our free mobile app

This year brought some new degree programs to KCC including two 60-credit Physical Education programs. Both of those degree paths are designed to be completed on a two-year timeline for career entry or transfer to a four-year institution. For more information about KCC’s new Exercise Science Program, visit kellogg.edu/exercisescience. For more information about KCC’s new Sports Management Program, visit kellogg.edu/sportsmanagement.

Also new this fall is an expansion of the College’s Industrial Trades training into eastern Calhoun County with the opening of new welding and mechatronics labs at KCC’s Eastern Academic Center campus in Albion. For more information about Industrial Trades training at the EAC, contact the center at 517-630-8169 or eac@kellogg.edu.

Registration information, including links to instructions, policies, tuition and fees and other information, is available at kellogg.edu/registration.

The first classes of Kellogg Community College’s Spring 2022 semester begin Jan. 18, 2022, and the semester runs through May 9.

Students new to KCC must fill out an application and verify residency before signing up for classes. Admissions applications can be completed for free online at kellogg.edu/apply.