Kalamazoo Women Drive 11 Hours to See…a Corn Palace?

Tucked away in Mitchell, South Dakota is something you might not know existed until today. It's a palace. Of corn.

The Corn Palace is absolutely a real thing. There's only one in the world and it was established in 1892. Inside, you'll find murals, which I can only assume are made out of corn, free guided tours during the summer, and a gift shop.

The idea of The Corn Palace was originally created to,

prove to the world that South Dakota had a healthy agricultural climate.

Today, it attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually from all over the world, according to their website. That, apparently, includes visitors from good ol' Kalamazoo.

Unfortunately, the ladies pictured below weren't tagged so I couldn't reach out to learn about their passion for The Corn Palace. However, judging by the pictures, they love it! Check out the corn masks, corn earrings, corn t-shirt, and corn-themed Mickey ears:

According to Google Maps, the trip from Kalamazoo to The Corn Palace takes roughly 11+ hours. That's a long way to drive for some corn but, hey, when you love something you love it! There's no judgment here. Also, a belated Happy Birthday to whoever was celebrating!

If you, too, love corn and corn-themed things and are considering making a trip to South Dakota to visit The World's Only Corn Palace you may want to wait a couple of months to get the fully immersive experience. At the end of August, The Corn Palace holds their Corn Palace Festival, a five-day event all about...you guessed it...corn!

They promise rides, great food, games for the kids, and more. Find all the details here.

However, if you don't feel like taking the drive, that's okay. The Corn Palace provides a 24/7 Corn Cam which gives you, the viewer, a live look at the exterior of the palace anytime you'd like. Check it out here.

If you are planning on taking this road trip, or any road trip, and are looking for a lovely stop along the way, this arboretum in Illinois could be just what you need:

