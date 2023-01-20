Do you have a Petoskey stone lover in your life? Do they also love jewelry?

Whether you're looking for a gift for Valentine's Day, a birthday, or an anniversary, finding Petoskey stones in jewelry form is actually pretty easy on sites like Etsy.

After a quick search, here are a few unique pieces available right now on Etsy:

1. Petoskey Stone Teardrop Earrings

Via/ Etsy shop IndigoEdenArts Via/ Etsy shop IndigoEdenArts loading...

These earrings combine Petoskey stones with Leland Blues. Sold by the Etsy store IndigoEdenArts, these earrings will cost you $61. See more pictures here.

2. Petoskey Stone Ring

Via/ Etsy store SticksandStonesWorks Via/ Etsy store SticksandStonesWorks loading...

Handmade by the Etsy store SticksandStonesWorks, the maker uses stones found on Michigan beaches to craft their rings. Since it's handmade, the size of the ring can be customized. Cost: $125. See more photos here.

3. Petoskey Stone Bracelet

Via/ Etsy store FaunaAndPine Via/ Etsy store FaunaAndPine loading...

Complete with a cute state of Michigan charm, these bracelets are sold by the Etsy shop FaunaAndPine. The $22 bracelet is handmade and the store even offers two-day shipping for free. See more photos here.

4. Petoskey Stone Tie Tack

Via/ Etsy store Cyberoptix Via/ Etsy store Cyberoptix loading...

Perfect for the next formal function, here's a Petoskey stone tie tack. Sold by the Etsy store Cyberoptix for $29.50, this piece is also handmade. Find more pictures and other Petoskey stone items, like cufflinks, here.

5. Petoskey Stone Pattern Ring

Via/ Etsy store IndigoEdenArts Via/ Etsy store IndigoEdenArts loading...

While this ring doesn't have actual Petoskey stones, it's designed to resemble the recognizable pattern of the stone. The ring is sterling silver and sold by the Etsy store IndigoEdenArts for $68. See more here.

6. Petoskey Stone Rectangle Pendant

Via/ Etsy store ThePetoskyStone Via/ Etsy store ThePetoskeyStone loading...

Simple, but elegant, this Petoskey stone pendant is described as a "pickled Petoskey". It means that the stone was treated with a vinegar soak, according to the seller, ThePetoskeyStone. It's currently available for $50 and can be found here.

7. Pinecone Pendant with Petoskey Stone

Via/ Etsy store ThirdEyePineCones Via/ Etsy store ThirdEyePineCones loading...

This might be one of the more unique pendants I've come across. Sold by the Etsy store ThirdEyePineCones, the pendant is crafted from a pine cone with a polished Petoskey stone placed in the center. Selling for $111, you can find more details about the pendant here.

8. Turtle Petoskey Stone Pendant

Via/ Etsy store StoneTreasuresLake Via/ Etsy store StoneTreasuresLake loading...

Set in what I believe is a bronze turtle pendant, this is sold by StoneTreasuresLake on Etsy. Since each stone is unique, the pendant you order might not look exactly like this one but, that's the beauty of these stones, right? Selling for $30, find it here.

And those were just the most unique results on the first page on Etsy. See even more results for Petoskey stone jewelry here.

