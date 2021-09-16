Have You Seen This Kalamazoo Theft Suspect?

Help us find the person caught on camera stealing a $2,300 piece of equipment in broad daylight.

(UPDATE) The stolen wood splitter and it's owner were reunited at 11 P.M. thanks to the good Samaritan who reached out with a tip on where it could be found. More details coming later this morning.

Around 1:45 P.M on Thursday, September 16th the owner of a brand new gray SpeeCo Split Master wood splitter walked inside his house for a few minutes. By the time he walked back outside, his new piece of heavy equipment had been lifted from his driveway on Jennings Drive just off of Gull Road in Kalamazoo.

photo credit: Jon Mielke

The suspect's vehicle appears to be a white or silver, older model Chevy or GMC extended cab pickup truck. Please contact us if you can help with the following information:

#1 Can you identify the year range, make and model of the truck in the video?

#2 Have you seen this truck or do you know the person that owns it?

#3 Have you seen the stolen item: Gray SpeeCo Split Master 28 Ton?

If you can help with any of the items above please contact Dana Marshall by clicking here.

Over the last several months there have been multiple thefts of large objects in this small, quiet neighborhood. Trailers have been stolen from homes on Saratoga Avenue and the parking lot of Townsquare Media on Jennings Drive. These thefts may be connected. If you had something stolen from this area please contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120.

