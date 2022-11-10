Kalamazoo Promise to Host First Ever Alumni Mixer 11/23

If you're an alum of the Kalamazoo Promise, this is for you.

For the first time ever, a mixer of sorts is being held for those who have been a part of the Kalamazoo Promise in years past.

What's the Kalamazoo Promise?

If you're new to the area or perhaps moved here after you attended school, the Kalamazoo Promise is a scholarship available to students who graduate from Kalamazoo Public Schools.

The scholarship provides up to 100% tuition for post-secondary education. If you grew up in a home that wasn't wealthy, in any sense, you know first-hand how overwhelming the idea of college can be because of the cost alone. How incredible that we, in the Kalamazoo area, have something like this to help students continue their forward momentum with their education.

Read more on their website or check out a quick video below:

Tell Me About the Mixer

The mixer is being held on Wednesday, November 23rd from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at The Experience by Luxury Escape, a modern event venue in downtown Kalamazoo.

Those who attend can expect to reconnect with old classmates, enjoy some food and drinks, a paint-and-sip experience, and more. Registration is required.

You can find the registration form and more information about the first-annual Kalamazoo Alumni mixer here.

