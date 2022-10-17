6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving

This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:

Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.

The post, made by Abby C., reads,

I have friends coming from Minnesota tomorrow and we want to take them out to dinner. Where’s the good pasta at?

Here are at least 6 suggestions that were given so we can all go enjoy some delicious pasta for National Pasta Day:

Do I need a special day to give myself the excuse to eat pasta? Absolutely not. But, I will take advantage of it while it's here. Enjoy your National Pasta Day wherever/however you choose to celebrate it.

