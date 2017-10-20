Kalamazoo Improv Festival Is Tonight And Saturday

If you're a fan of shows like Whose Line Is It, Anyway or even Saturday Night Live, the Kalamazoo Improv Festival has seen some soon to be famous performers here. And in these times, laughing is good.

This is the 9th Improv Festival, and it draws some of the best improv teams from around the Midwest. Some of the now famous performers who have performed here in the past decade include, The Walking Dead's Steve Yeun and Saturday Night Live's Paul Brittain, Alex Moffatt and Luke Null.

Nickelodeon At New York Comic 2013 - Day 2 Getty Images for Nickelodeon loading...

This year, organizers say, "features such teams as Whirled News Tonight, the longest running improv show in Chicago, ​featuring Adal Rifai from the popular podcast Hello From The Magic Tavern. Also, the team Devil’s Daughter was named Best Harold Team at i.O. Chicago, their highest team honor."

The Kalamazoo Improv Festival is Friday and Saturday night, at the Epic Center's Jolliffe Theatre. Show times are 7:30 and 9:30 pm. Tickets are $20 general admission for each

show, or a Fest Pass is $55.