Kalamazoo Holiday Bizarre Bazaar Returning For 2021

Last year we saw the Kalamazoo Holiday Bizarre Bazaar having to cancel their event because of the pandemic, but it looks like it's full steam ahead for the event as they've announced they'll once again be inside Bell's Eccentric Café Sunday December 12th from Noon until 5 p.m.. They're currently looking for volunteers, but time to sign up is running out, as the applications are due Sunday October 24th. As much preparation time is necessary when it comes to Christmas time events.

The Bizarre Bazaar is a community event that collaborates with Bell’s Brewery a few times a year. The event usually provides the community with a fresh and unique experience each year, at each event. They've stayed true to being committed to giving opportunities to new artists, crafters, and producers which fall within their goals. They've expressed throughout the years that new artists are crucial to the events success.

As always the holiday event will feature handcrafted goods by artists and makers in the Kalamazoo area, in a day filled with with local art, crafts, beer, and friends.

Merchant Criteria

Submit a minimum of 5 high quality images/photos of your work and are a clear representation of everything being sold at the event. Links to your website, Facebook, Instagram and/or Etsy sites (active sites only) may be provided as well. If accepted, these photos may be used for marketing purposes. * All artwork that you bring the day of the show MUST be represented in your application photos. The maker must be present at the event to sell their works. Ready to eat food vendors are not considered at this time.