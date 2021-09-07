Kalamazoo Growlers Have a Secret to Their TikTok Success

There is one small reason the Kalamazoo Growlers are getting millions of views.

The Growlers played their first game in May of 2014. Since then, they have weathered lots of...well...weather. Homer Stryker Field has had a rough time with flooding over the last 7 years. However, kayaking in the ball field isn't the thing that has made the team blow up on TikTok. The main ingredient in their secret sauce is without a doubt the moments when their young coach causes a commotion with the ump.

The Kalamazoo Growlers, aka @kzoogrowlers on TikTok, have nearly 43 thousand followers and 765 thousand total video likes. There's most viewed video to date is of Coach Drake being ejecting have a silly attack on the umpire. That video was has been viewed over 4.5 million times since it was uploaded less than 2 months ago.

Coach Drake's reputation as a rebel on the diamond probably started in 2019 when he was ejected for kicking dirt on an ump, but that's not where it ended. What he did three innings later got him in hot water.

It looked like Coach Drake was up to no good again in the beginning of the 2021 season when he approached the umpire. Then the unexpected happened.

The Kalamazoo Growlers have also seen videos go viral that didn't include Coach Drake. In the video below Nolan McCarthy went mad viral after his homerun celebration involving an energy drink shotgun. It first went viral right after it happened in June of this year. Then the video received another 2.2 million views on TikTok in July.

