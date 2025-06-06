Michigan Gas Prices Rise While The Nation Sees A Drop

Michigan Gas Prices Rise While The Nation Sees A Drop

Gas prices are on the rise here in Michigan, leaving many feeling the pinch at the pump. Let's break down what this means for your wallet.

I was surprised to learn that Michigan currently has the 12th-highest gas prices in the U.S. on average.  Here's what that looks like when comparing the national average with the state and the city of Kalamazoo, according to Gas Buddy.

  • U.S. Gas Price Average: $3.10
  • Michigan Gas Price Average: $3.21
  • Kalamazoo Gas Price Average: $ 3.10

Kalamazoo is currently mirroring the National average, while the state of Michigan is 11 cents a gallon more.  The main thing that sticks out like a sore thumb when looking at these numbers is comparing this week to last week.

Michigan's average gas price was about 10 cents a gallon less than the U.S. average just a week ago.  Kalamazoo was nearly 20 cents less than the U.S.

What are the average gas prices right now by state?

25 States With the Most Expensive Average Gas Prices

  1. California: $4.69 per gallon
  2. Hawaii $4.46 per gallon
  3. Washington $4.38 per gallon
  4. Oregon $3.94 per gallon
  5. Nevada $3.82 per gallon
  6. Alaska $3.59 per gallon
  7. Illinois $3.34 per gallon
  8. Arizona $3.29 per gallon
  9. Idaho $3.27 per gallon
  10. Utah $3.26 per gallon
  11. Pennsylvania $3.22 per gallon
  12. Michigan $3.21 per gallon
  13. Montana $3.19 per gallon
  14. Washington DC $3.13 per gallon
  15. San Juan $3.13 per gallon
  16. Florida $3.09 per gallon
  17. New York $3.06 per gallon
  18. Vermont $3.06 per gallon
  19. Ohio $3.05 per gallon
  20. Wyoming $3.04 per gallon
  21. Connecticut $3.03 per gallon
  22. Indiana $3.02 per gallon
  23. Maine $3.00 per gallon
  24. Colorado $2.99 per gallon
  25. West Virginia $2.98 per gallon
You can see the full list of average gas prices for all 50 states, in addition to Washington DC, from Gas Buddy by tapping here.

