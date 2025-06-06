Gas prices are on the rise here in Michigan, leaving many feeling the pinch at the pump. Let's break down what this means for your wallet.

I was surprised to learn that Michigan currently has the 12th-highest gas prices in the U.S. on average. Here's what that looks like when comparing the national average with the state and the city of Kalamazoo, according to Gas Buddy.

U.S. Gas Price Average: $3.10

Michigan Gas Price Average: $3.21

Kalamazoo Gas Price Average: $ 3.10

Kalamazoo is currently mirroring the National average, while the state of Michigan is 11 cents a gallon more. The main thing that sticks out like a sore thumb when looking at these numbers is comparing this week to last week.

Michigan's average gas price was about 10 cents a gallon less than the U.S. average just a week ago. Kalamazoo was nearly 20 cents less than the U.S.

What are the average gas prices right now by state?

Gas Prices in Michigan Canva loading...

READ MORE: Michigan Coal Energy Plant Forced To Stay Open By Trump Administration

25 States With the Most Expensive Average Gas Prices

California: $4.69 per gallon Hawaii $4.46 per gallon Washington $4.38 per gallon Oregon $3.94 per gallon Nevada $3.82 per gallon Alaska $3.59 per gallon Illinois $3.34 per gallon Arizona $3.29 per gallon Idaho $3.27 per gallon Utah $3.26 per gallon Pennsylvania $3.22 per gallon Michigan $3.21 per gallon Montana $3.19 per gallon Washington DC $3.13 per gallon San Juan $3.13 per gallon Florida $3.09 per gallon New York $3.06 per gallon Vermont $3.06 per gallon Ohio $3.05 per gallon Wyoming $3.04 per gallon Connecticut $3.03 per gallon Indiana $3.02 per gallon Maine $3.00 per gallon Colorado $2.99 per gallon West Virginia $2.98 per gallon

Get our free mobile app

You can see the full list of average gas prices for all 50 states, in addition to Washington DC, from Gas Buddy by tapping here.

The Top 10 Gas Station Brands In America The Best Gas Stations brands in the country based on votes Gallery Credit: Da'Jzon Hughes