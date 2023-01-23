Where do you go when you're in need of new furniture or gifts but don't want to buy them brand new?

You might hit your local thrift shop, perhaps browse the app OfferUp, or head to the Marketplace section on Facebook. Outside of the Marketplace tab, a lot of towns have their own buy/sell/trade pages. Kalamazoo is no exception.

Personally, I love to aimlessly browse the buy-sell-trade Kalamazoo page even when I don't need to buy anything just to see what locals are offering. That's when I noticed a pattern from one of the sellers, Andrea Meninga.

Andrea posts a lot of items. But, what sets her listings apart are her witty, sarcastic, and downright hilarious descriptions of the items she's selling. Here are some examples:

Her post about a purse:

Via/ Canva, Via/ FB Marketplace Via/ Canva, Via/ FB Marketplace loading...

Her post about a patio table during her "patio phase":

Via/ Canva, Via/ Facebook Marketplace Via/ Canva, Via/ Facebook Marketplace loading...

Her post about a wall storage unit:

Via/ Canva, Via/ Facebook Marketplace Via/ Canva, Via/ Facebook Marketplace loading...

A post about a used area rug:

Via/ Canva, Via/ Facebook Marketplace Via/ Canva, Via/ Facebook Marketplace loading...

Here's the thing about her posts...not only are they entertaining but, they work. You can scroll through her current and past listings here and you'll find that almost every single one of them has sold.

And that has to be the secret to actually selling things on Facebook Marketplace. Because, as someone that has sold only a few things on Facebook, it has the potential to be a nightmare. You have to get a buyer's attention, connect with them through messenger, try to arrange a time to meet, and hope that they don't suddenly ghost you.

If you're trying to find success selling your gently used (or sometimes not-so-gently used) items on Facebook, I would look up to Ms. Andrea Meninga as an example.

Hey, if you do find something nice, it could make for a great Valentine's Day gift. Need more inspiration? Check this out:

