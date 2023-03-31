New, Local Craft Supply Store Opens Near Downtown Kalamazoo

Calling all crafters and artists. It looks like there's a new place to get our supplies in downtown Kalamazoo.

During the pandemic, I discovered that I love painting. However, as someone who has always grown up in small towns, I always found it frustrating that I didn't have a lot of local options when it came to restocking my supplies.

But, now we do.

The store is called Kalamazoo Dry Goods. There, you'll find high-quality art supplies, locally crafted fibers for sewing, and something called deadstock fabrics which, I just learned today, is any leftover fabric that can't be used for its original purpose. And, these fabrics look stunning:

When I spoke with the owner, Rebecca Macleery, she said she's really focusing on offering beautiful, useful, high-quality goods that aren't available locally. However, she does carry fabric that's made in Allegan and plans on expanding her locally-made products soon.

But, judging by her Facebook photos, Kalamazoo Dry Goods already has a lot to offer:

In the above post, you can see books, yarn, and even indigenous, plastic-free watercolors.

It looks like you can find handmade soaps, bath bombs, and lotions at the store, too:

Hours and Location

Currently, Kalamazoo Dry Goods is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. You can find the brick-and-mortar store on South Street, just outside the main strip of downtown Kalamazoo.

Find more information on her Facebook page or, check out the online shop here. And, whatever your craft is, consider stopping by to check out the latest local shopping option here in Kalamazoo.

