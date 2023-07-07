Kalamazoo College Rated One of the Best Institutes in the Country

Kalamazoo College has been rated one of the best institutes in the country by Money magazine.

According to kzoo.edu, Money magazine took a look at 736 public & private colleges and rated them with a star-rating system. Kalamazoo College has an impressive 4.5 stars (out of 5).

What Are the Ratings Based On?

According to money.com, the colleges were rated based on several factors including,

graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid and alumni salaries.

The star-rating system was put in place to help you, the future college attendee (or parents of a future college attendee), figure out which colleges are most likely to give you the most bang for your buck.

After all, if you're investing money and time into your college experience, you want to have some peace of mind that it's going to pay off in the future, right?

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo College is among 58 other Midwest colleges, both public and private, that earned 4.5 or 5 stars.

Glancing at Kalamazoo College's website, the program that immediately stands out is its K-Plan. It's a four-part, customized and personalized education plan which integrates classroom learning with hands-on experiences and more.

Additionally, they don't pressure you to declare a major until your sophomore year. And, they offer 31 majors, 22 minors, and 13 concentrations to choose from.

It's no wonder they landed on Money magazine's list of best colleges in America. You can see the full list from Money magazine here.

Of course, one of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of people attending colleges and universities is the cost. But, there are a handful of colleges in Michigan that actually offer free tuition to qualified candidates. See the list below:

5 Michigan Colleges That Offer Free Tuition Not everyone can afford to just jet off to college. Luckily, several colleges in the state have free tuition options.