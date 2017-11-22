2017 Kalamazoo Christmas Tree Lighting Set For Friday Afternoon
The City of Kalamazoo's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony is all set for late Friday afternoon.The ceremony will be at 5:45 pm at Bronson Park, as part of a number of events from 5:00 to 7:30pm. The event itself is free.
Kicking off the fun will be an improv performance by Crawl Space Eviction on the Rotary Stage. Then the schedule of activities includes :
- Kids Craft Tent sponsored by Kalamazoo Valley Museum (ornaments for the kids)
- Live Reindeer from GG Reindeer Farm
- Ice Carving by Ice Brigade
- Live Holiday Music with Yolonda Lavender
- more Improv performance by Crawl Space Eviction
- Pictures with Santa
The city says there will be food trucks and hot chocolate available.