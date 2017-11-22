2017 Kalamazoo Christmas Tree Lighting Set For Friday Afternoon

The City of Kalamazoo's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony is all set for late Friday afternoon.The ceremony will be at 5:45 pm at Bronson Park, as part of a number of events from 5:00 to 7:30pm. The event itself is free.

Kicking off the fun will be an improv performance by Crawl Space Eviction on the Rotary Stage. Then the schedule of activities includes :

Kids Craft Tent sponsored by Kalamazoo Valley Museum (ornaments for the kids)

Live Reindeer from GG Reindeer Farm

Ice Carving by Ice Brigade

Live Holiday Music with Yolonda Lavender

more Improv performance by Crawl Space Eviction

Pictures with Santa

The city says there will be food trucks and hot chocolate available.