It's a tradition that started in the city of Zeeland, Michigan and made its way to Kalamazoo. Every year, residents who live on Lauderdale Drive in Kalamazoo transform into Christmas Card Lane. The tradition has been in affect since 1965, when they were inspired a year earlier for the idea by the residents of Zeeland. But this year, it sure is looking a lot different, considering this week we had 60° days and we've seen very little snowfall for the month of December. But the weather won't keep this tradition down, as even Reader's Digest has picked up on another amazing Kalamazoo tradition:

That first year, 30 households made and displayed cards—using 4-by-6 sheets of plywood, opaque projectors, and enamel paint. And while most of the neighbors from those early days have moved on and new families have moved in, the tradition continues. Last year, the usual streams of visitors were greeted by more than 40 holiday cards and an assortment of lights and other decorations.

The Best Time To Experience Them

The tradition of going on a walk or drive to see Christmas lights is something everyone enjoys, and similar to that, when the sun goes down is the perfect time to visit this tiny neighborhood and enjoy all the large Christmas cards and lawn decorations that are on full display. Although it's not surrounded with snow, we got a bunch of photos of the cards, which although beautiful, seeing them at night is the way to go. Here's what you can look forward to: