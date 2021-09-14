Kalamazoo Man Carves Out a Place on TikTok with Chainsaw Art

A local artist has been building his reputation for years. You've probably seen what he has sawed.

This week we're featuring a Kalamazoo native that has been creating art for over twenty years. He created art in many forms over the years before cutting his teeth in chainsaw carving according to the Drenth Design website,

Most of my carvings are wildlife/outdoor themed but I am always willing to try something new.

Steve has been gaining traction on TikTok @drenthdesign with 23.6 thousand followers and it's no surprise. He doesn't bother jumping on TikTok trends to find a following. He lets the art speak for itself.

One of his most viewed videos shows Steve creating a wood carving of a very specific airplane, a P-51 Mustang, with his chainsaw and a torch. This bad boy has over 144 thousand views and 32.3 thousand likes.

There's something fishy about this piece of art. 141 thousand people watched Drenth create this sculpture of a giant underwater creature that is the stuff of fish tale legends.

Steve and his family were enjoying a Florida vacation back in March. Apparently, he couldn't go a week without carving something. So, just to show he's far more talented than most of us. This is Steve's most watched video with over 614 thousand views.

