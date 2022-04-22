If you've ever wanted to live in a lighthouse, this property located in Southwest Michigan is probably as close as you'll ever get to the real thing! The home, designed and owned by architect John Tilton, sits on a private beach along Lake Michigan in Fennville.

The three bedroom, three bathroom home was built in 1984 and sits atop 2.8 acres in Allegan County. This three-story property is tucked away, nestled among private woodlands along Plummerville Creek.

One of the most stunning features of this home are the views! There is a two-story crow's nest which guarantees fabulous sunset views over Lake Michigan, in addition to a solarium located off the main living space. According to the listing, all the windows in the crow's nest, solarium, and all round and arch windows were replaced as recently as 2020 and are insulated.

Other unique aspects of the home to note are the multiple balconies, teal colored spiral staircase that runs throughout the home's entire three floors, and the fact that the home also includes a dumbwaiter-- how convenient!

If you don't love water, then this is not the home for you. Plummerville Creek which runs along the property is a spring-fed trout stream and the home is located only steps from the shores of your 200+ feet of water frontage private beach along Lake Michigan.

Imagine watching the storms roll across the lake from the comfort of your solarium or covered balcony, and I imagine the sunsets would be just as breathtaking! If you purchased the home, what would you choose to do with the space in the crow's nest? I think it would make a stunning yoga studio or reading room.