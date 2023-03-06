So, you've inherited some jewelry that looks like it might be worth some money. Now what?

Navigating the waters of grief is difficult enough as it is. If your loved one didn't have a will, you may also be tasked with dealing with their personal belongings. I lost both of my parents before the age of 30. Neither of them had a will and I'm the only child. And let me tell you, having to go through all of their stuff to see what might be valuable was exhausting.

When it comes to estimating the value of inherited jewelry, Google searches alone might not provide the answers you're looking for. But, jewelers can.

I came across a thread on Kalamazoo's Reddit page that reads,

Best place to get a ring appraised? I was left a ring years ago when my great grandpa passed. It’s silver with what I assume is a diamond in the middle. I mainly just want to know for sure what it is. Does anyone know of any trustworthy places in town that can help?

Here's who the locals recommended:

1. Morrison Jewelers

Found on the Kalamazoo Mall, Morrison was easily the most recommended spot for jewelry appraisal in the Kalamazoo area. At least, on this Reddit thread. According to their website, they're family owned and have been in business for 88 years. Their appraisals include cleaning, value assessment, and written documentation among other things. It does look like Morrison Jewelers is currently operating by appointment only. Find their contact information and more here.

2. Rose Jewelers

Rose Jewelers has been in its current location on Stadium Drive since 1985. There, you'll find a variety of jewelry options, jewelry repair, and jewelry appraisals done by a GIA graduate gemologist. Find their information here.

3. Rogers and Hollands

In case you couldn't tell by the picture, Rogers and Hollands can be found inside the Crossroads Mall. They were recommended for jewelry appraisal on the above-mentioned Reddit thread but, I don't see any options for an appraisal on their website. That doesn't mean they don't offer them, though. It would be best to call first. See their website here.

4. Nord Jewelers

Nord Jewelers, also found in downtown Kalamazoo, was founded in 1971. Since then, they've been selling jewelry for any occasion, performing jewelry repairs, and appraisals. Their appraisals start at $125. Learn more here.

Do Appraisals Usually Cost Money?

Understandably, if jewelers are spending time and resources to grade, clean, inspect, and certify your jewelry, there will be a cost.

While Nord Jewelers put their fee on their website, others might not. It's always best to reach out to the business you're planning on visiting to ask about their exact fee.

If you're looking to buy jewelry instead, you can still check out the businesses listed above. Or browse sites like Craigslist. Of course, you may find more than you bargained for...

