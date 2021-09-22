Jersey Mike’s Subs Officially Opens Today, 9/22, in Kalamazoo

Months after their initial announcement, I'm happy to report that Jersey Mike's Subs is finally open in Kalamazoo.

As we first reported in July, this is the first Jersey Mike's in Kalamazoo county. And, considering I've seen multiple inquires online from people impatient to try their subs I wouldn't be surprised to find a long line at this brand new location.

Located at 4315 West Main Street, Jersey Mike's Subs is officially open today, 9/22. Their hours are 10am-9pm seven days a week.

This Jersey Mike's Subs seems to be part of a family affair. Mlive.com reports that this location will be overseen by Matt Balen, brother to Michael Balen who owns several locations across Michigan. In a statement to Mlive.com Michael said,

We started with Jersey Mike’s three years ago and quickly fell in love with the company, and of course the sandwiches.

To celebrate their grand opening, Jersey Mike's Subs will be hosting a fundraiser from 9/27 through 10/3. Proceeds will go towards the Boys and Girls Club of Kalamazoo as well as Linden Grove Middle School.

Personally, I've been looking for a 'good' sub place since I've moved to Michigan. Compared to the infamous Publix subs (to fully understand the Southerners' obsession with Pub Subs click here) it's been difficult to find a sub that measures up. However, it's nice to have another option here in Kalamazoo.

While I don't see an official opening announcement on their Facebook page, you can follow them here to stay up to date on any future specials or giveaways. As well, you can find more information on this and all other locations on their website.

