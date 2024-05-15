Will Jared Goff Buy This Home After $212 Million Contract?

Quarterback Jared Goff signed a gigantic contract extension with the Detroit Lions. Where will he live in Michigan?

Last summer Jared Goff purchased a $10.5 million home in Manhattan Beach, California. Maybe he wasn't expecting to be the most talked about Detroit Lion since Barry Sanders when he purchased that home in Cali. Earlier this week, Goff and the Lions signed a 4 year, $212 Million contract extension. Jared Goff will need a Michigan crib and he has the money for a nice one.

Detroit Lions, Jared Goff Getty Images loading...

Jared Goff and his fiance' talked about moving to Michigan together in numerous interviews earlier this year. Now that the ink has dried on that contract extension, Goff will likely keep his new $10.5 million home in California as an off-season home while having a main place to dwell in the mitten state. Might I suggest this $7 million traditional French chateau-style mansion in Bloomfield Hills?

The mansion you see below has over 12,000 square feet of living space with 7 bedrooms and 11 baths sitting on 3 acres of land. See more photos and info on this home by clicking here.

Bloomfield Hill Mansion for Sale Signature Sotheby's International Realty Bham loading...

It's worth noting that the home Goff recently purchased in California may have cost $3 million more, but it's not as large as the Michigan home I've found for him. Goff's California home has 5,700 square feet of living space with 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms according to realtor.com.

