If killing plants was illegal, I would be in jail for the rest of my life.

I want to be a plant person. I really do. Yet, no matter how many articles I read with tips and tricks, I seem to kill every plant I own. Yes, even Snake Plants. However, I will not give up on this mission to eventually be a plant person.

Thankfully, if you're in the same boat as me, there are people out there that can help. Like Kalamazoo local, Jacob Soule.

Jacob goes by @theplantprodigy on Tiktok. And, the name is well deserved.

Through his account, which now has 1 million followers, he shares advice on how to identify and take care of certain plants:

He shares cool projects like this lamp terrarium:

And what to do if you find yourself battling fungus gnats:

No matter what issue you're encountering with your plants, Jacob probably has a video offering solutions or advice.

In fact, he credits his obsession with plants to his Autism, something he talks about frequently on his account:

Now an undergrad at WMU, Soule is expanding his love of plants by majoring in environmental sustainability, according to a recent article from wmich.edu. According to that same article, he hopes to own his own exotic plant farm someday.

Whether you're looking to care for an exotic plant, or need help caring for the more common plants (like me), definitely check out Jacob's Tiktok account here. Who knows? Maybe with Jacob's help, I'll actually be able to keep a plant (any plant) alive.

Hoping to expand your houseplant collection? These plants, apparently, can survive indoors during Michigan's winter season. Check them out:

