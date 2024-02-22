Popular Chain Restaurant Heading To Michigan With Five Locations

Canva Canva loading...

There are some chain restaurants where we want to try what they have on their menu, but we have to travel outside of Michigan to get a taste of what they offer. Some of these restaurants exclusive to limited areas in the country are making their way to the Great Lakes State. And a fan favorite will be here soon with five locations.

Chain Restaurants Making Their Way To Michigan

Several chain restaurants have recently announced that they will soon have Michigan locations or have arrived here. Popular food chain Jollibee recently brought fried chicken, French fries, pies, spaghetti, burgers, and more to Sterling Heights, MI. And there have been rumors of a Raising Cane's possibly making its way to Portage, MI. But the rumors are true of another popular food chain heading to Michigan.

Jack In The Box recently announced in a company statement that they will soon bring 5 locations to Michigan:

“We are excited to announce five Jack in the Box locations in our West Michigan area over the span of five years,” said Niraj Patel, new Jack in the Box franchisee. “We will open the first Jack in the Box location in Battle Creek, Michigan. This is very exciting because we can give our community more food options and help provide 40 to 50 new jobs per location"

The restaurants will be located in Kent, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties. Jack in the Box is known for its customer favorites like burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, and breakfast options. The new locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options and open 24 hours.

