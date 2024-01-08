Is Raising Cane’s Coming to the Kalamazoo Area Soon?

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has been slowly making its way to the Michigan area. The fast-food restaurant has one location currently in East Lansing and another is on the way to Metro Detroit. And now there could be one coming soon to the Kalamazoo area.

Raising Cane's Restaurant Considers Kalamazoo Location

The Raising Cane menu is simple, but wildly popular. Offering chicken fingers, chicken sandwich, fries, coleslaw and Texas toast. And Raising Cane's was recently voted as one of the restaurants we want in Kalamazoo and that wish could soon be coming true.

Where Would Raising Cane's Be Located in the Kalamazoo Area?

According to MLive, developers have been working with Raising Canes Chicken Fingers to bring the restaurant to an area at Westnedge and Milham avenues in Portage. A proposal is waiting to be voted on by the Portage City Council which includes plans to demolish two homes in the area which are owned by the developer. The Raising Cane's restaurant would also take up commercial space in that area as well. That space is currently occupied by a Little Ceasar's Pizza and Betty Bella Braids. That space is also owned by the developer.

Some residents in the area have expressed concerns as well as signed a petition to deny the rezoning and demolition of the two homes. Concerns from the residents claim the project would 'destroy the historical integrity' of the neighborhood. There will be no final decisions made by the Portage City Council until after a February 6th public hearing.

