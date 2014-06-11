It’s Not Always ‘Rags to Riches’. Sometimes It’s “Riches to More Riches”

Ran across something on Answers.com. I knew some of these people came from rich families, but not all of them.

Here are eight examples. . .

"Lone Ranger" star Armie Hammer: His great-grandfather on his dad's side was an oil tycoon, while one of his great something or others founded the Communist Party of New York. Yikes.

Adam Levine's father Fred Levine founded and still runs the upscale clothing company M. Fredric.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' great-grandfather founded the Louis Dreyfus Group, a massive commodities and shipping conglomerate. Julia's father is a billionaire.

Rashida Jones: Her dad is legendary music producer Quincy Jones and her mother is actress Peggy Lipton, best known for the '70s TV series "The Mod Squad".

Lana Del Rey: Her father Robert Grant was a copywriter for a global advertising and marketing firm. He went on to make a fortune in both real estate and in buying up and re-selling Internet domain names back in the '90s.

Anderson Cooper's great-grandfather Cornelius Vanderbilt, a shipping and railroad tycoon. His mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, is a world famous fashion designer.

Ariana Grande: Her mother is the CEO of a communications firm and her dad is a graphic designer.