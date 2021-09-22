It’s Always Game Night at this Board Game Lounge in Michigan

The face-to-face interaction sparks a connection you just can't get gaming online. With 900+ board games at Card Table Republic, you'll never get bored.

When you say "game," some people think of a sporting event like a basketball game or a football game. Others immediately think of video games. For those of us who grew up in a certain era, "game" means family game night. Did your family get together at the dining room table and play Monopoly, Yahtzee, checkers, chess or Scrabble? Maybe it was Scattergories, Stratego or Risk. Don't forget the game of Life.

A trip to Card Table Republic is like family game night without the baggage of family. (While some of us are lucky enough to all still get along, we know that's not true for everyone. Sorry!) Their slogan is "where board games and friends unite." The mission of this Flint-area business is to be "a place where people ages 3 to 103 can come to relax and to challenge themselves playing over 900 board, card, and dice games with their friends and family. Old classic games such as Monopoly, Life, Battleship, and Trouble are available to play as well as the newer style games such as Ticket To Ride, Catan, Pandemic, Carcassonne, and Cards Against Humanity."

We think that people need to unplug from their electronic devices and reconnect, face to face. While we know that seems preposterous, we believe you will have a far better connection. We also think that board games are an important part of the learning process for children and we have a number of games that can help emphasize learning in a fun way. -Jerry Vukelich, co-owner Card Table Republic

It only costs $5 to play all day at Card Table Republic, so even if you're wrong about Col. Mustard with the lead pipe in the conservatory, it's still a win.

