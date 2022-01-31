It’s a Sin: Thief Targets Portage Churchgoers

A man is now in the Kalamazoo county jail for stealing catalytic converters from cars while the owners were in worship services. Portage DPS made the collar.

Lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, and pride are the seven deadly sins. Stealing doesn't rank in the top tier of transgressions but, like those, is considered a mortal sin. According to Roman Catholic theology, a mortal sin is "defined as a grave action that is committed in full knowledge of its gravity and with the full consent of the sinner’s will. Such a sin cuts the sinner off from God’s sanctifying grace until it is repented, usually in confession with a priest."

Is it worse if a sin is committed against God's people? It seems that is exactly what has been happening in Portage.

Over the last few weeks, church parking lots in Portage have been targeted for thefts of catalytic converters during Sunday services. Thieves look for unattended vehicles in parking lots and cut the converter off the exhaust system with a reciprocating saw. The converter is sold for scrap due to the high value of the precious metals it contains. -Portage MI Dept of Public Safety- Police & Fire via Facebook

Even if you don't believe you can lose your soul, you will lose your freedom for stealing. Portage DPS made an arrest after staking out a local church on 1/30. The suspect allegedly stole two catalytic converters from a church on Milham near Oakland and another from a house of worship on Romence near Constitution.

The suspect now has some time to sit and consider his fate and his faith.

