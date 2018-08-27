It’s 90 degrees. Why is Kik Pool Closed?

I'm having some trouble figuring this out. It's August and we are in the middle of a stretch of almost 90 degree weather and yet, the City of Kalamazoo's official pool, Kik, at Upjohn Park, closed over a week ago. How come?

Google Maps Street View Google Maps Street View loading...

Okay, this is just me guessing, but here's some possibilities. Even though the state law was changed to keep schools from opening before Labor Day, to help out the state's tourism industry, many colleges and institutions of higher learning are doing an end-around that law. Western, for example, begins classes Wednesday. That would be Wednesday, August 29th. If you believe the calendar, Labor Day this year is Monday, September 4th. So, if the other state schools follow along, you have a bunch of college age kids, many of whom are employed at pools like Kik, who are in school. And you need lifeguards, at the very least, if you're going to have a pool. Now you can make an argument students still need spending money and since Western is within walking distance, working a couple of extra weeks would translate into a few extra bucks at a critical time in a college student's life.

That's the only theory that makes any sense to me. Maybe you've got another. Seems to me , if you are going have a swimming pool, you probably ought to be open until Labor Day. And with warmer weather around these parts longer, maybe even past Labor Day, but that's a discussion for another day.

So, alll this really doesn't make much sense to, but, then again, nothing else these days does either. There's still a cool shower at my place.

BONUS VIDEO