Is This Heaven? Twinkies Cereal Coming in December

Twinkies Cereal, coming to a store near you in late December. (Hostess Brands)

This might just be the answer to many a breakfast, or snack treat lover's prayers. Battle Creek's Post Cereals, through a collaboration with Hostess Brands, is coming out with Twinkies Cereal.

On it's website, the graphic just says coming soon to a grocer near you. But in the release it says it's going to be late December and what a holiday gift that'll be for some.

Twinkies Cereal replicates the distinctive taste and familiar oblong shape of the golden-colored snack cake, delivering delightful sweetness in every bite. Twinkies fans can find the new cereal on grocery store shelves nationwide starting in late December. - Post Consumer Brands PR

If there's isn't enough sweetness in your life, this is the latest collaboration between Post Cereals and Hostess Brands, "joining a family of other delicious cereal offerings, including Post Hostess Honey Bun and Donettes Cereal. Fans can now enjoy their favorite Hostess snacks in tiny and sweet cereal forms."

You can read some more about Twinkies cereal here or even buy some soon.