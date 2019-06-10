Indiana Teen Went Wrong Way On I-70 “Because It Was Faster”
The video of the Indiana teen driving the wrong way down I-70 is terrifying.
People driving down I-70 just about half an hour East of Indianapolis got quite a shock Wednesday. A young man was flying down the left side of the interstate going the wrong way. You'll see the teen cause another car to spin out as he had a couple very close calls in this video from Fox 59 in Indianapolis:
Believe it or not, the driver of this car was completely sober and he thought he had a good reason to drive the wrong way according to Fox 59,
Hancock County Sheriff Brad Burkhart confirmed De'Ante Parrish was going the wrong way on eastbound I-70 just east of Greenfield while driving a black Chevrolet Camaro.
When Parrish was asked why he did it, he told officers he thought it would be faster.
The 19-year-old has been charged with reckless driving.
...and we complain about Ohio drivers? Yikes!
https://fox59.com/2019/06/06/video-shows-driver-going-wrong-way-on-i-70-near-greenfield-before-arrest/