Indiana Teacher of the Year Punched Student in the Face on Video

Elkhart school board gives teacher slap on the wrist after punching and badly injuring a student.

61-year-old Michael Hosinski is now facing a level 6 felony charge of battery after a violent moment between him and a student was caught on video at Jimtown High School in Elkhart, Indiana on February 25th, 2022. The school board acted quickly, but softly according to CNN,

Less than two hours after Hosinski hit the student on February 25, he requested that the Baugo Community School Board grant him early retirement, Superintendent Byron Sanders said in a letter to families on Sunday.

Just three days after the incident, the board unanimously voted to allow Hosinski the early retirement he requested.

The altercation started when Hosinski demanded that the student leave the classroom because he was wearing a hoodie at school. The teacher is then seen in the video chasing the student down and pulling the student back by his backpack. It then appears that the teacher has stern words for the student with a finger in his face. We can't hear what Hosinski said or what the student said back. However, what we see in the video is shocking. The teacher then punches the student in the face causing his head to hit the brick wall behind him causing "visible injury." The size difference between Hosinski and the student is difficult to ignore.

Copies of the video showing the assault circulated around the world via Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. There's no way to know for sure how many times this video has been viewed but we know it's in the millions.

Hosinski, who was named teacher of the year in 2020 was planning on retiring this June. Do you think the school board did the right thing by allowing Hosinski to retire early instead of firing him? Let us know in the comments.

