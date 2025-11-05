From drug charges to cybercrime, the stories behind these wanted individuals reveal a darker side of our state. Stay tuned to learn more.

The Indianapolis FBI field office or the U.S. Marshals Service is handling all of the cases listed below. If you have any information related to these cases, please contact your local law enforcement agency, the Indianapolis FBI field office, or the U.S. Marshals.

8 Most Wanted Fugitives in Indiana According to the FBI and U.S. Marshals

Alejandro Vargas-Rodriguez

US Marshals

Aliases: Alex Vargas

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'4"

Weight: 150 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: Hispanic or Latino

Wanted For: Possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs and Failure to appear.

Wanted In: Indiana

Wanted Since: 1996

Click here for more information.

Arien Williams

US Marshals

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 230 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: Black or African American

Wanted For: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine and Supervised Release Violation.

Wanted In: Indiana

Wanted Since: 2015

Tap here for more information.

Charles Teamer

US Marshals

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 140 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: Black or African American

Wanted For: Sell Cocaine and Supervised Release Violation.

Wanted In: Indiana

Wanted Since: 2017

Tap here for more information.

Jose Leyva

US Marshals

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 254 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: Hispanic or Latino

Wanted For: Dealing Marijuana and Pre-trial Release Violation.

Wanted In: Indiana

Wanted Since: 2010

Tap here for more information.

Mareya Randall

US Marshals

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 135 pounds

Gender: Female

Race: Black or African American

Wanted For: Tax Fraud and Supervised Release Violation

Wanted In: Indiana

Wanted Since: 2017

For more Information on this fugitive, tap here.

FUJIE WANG

FBI

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Gender: Male

Nationality: Chinese

Wanted For: Conspiracy to Commit Fraud and Related Activity in Connection with Computers; Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud; Intentional Damage to a Protected Computer

Wanted In: Indiana

Wanted Since: 2019

The subjects, including Fujie Wang, were alleged members of a hacking group operating in China that conducted intrusion campaigns targeting the computer systems of large businesses in the United States, including a large health benefits company in Indiana.

For more Information on this fugitive, tap here.

GUAN TIANFENG

FBI

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Gender: Male

Nationality: Chinese

Wanted For: Conspiracy to Commit Computer Fraud; Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud

Wanted In: Indiana

Reward: Up to $10 million.

It is believed that Guan Tianfeng is currently residing in Sichuan Province, China. He also has ties to or may visit Bangkok, Thailand.

For more Information on this fugitive, tap here.

GUSTAVO CRUZ

FBI

Aliases: Gustavo Adolfo Cruz-Hernandez, Gustavo Cruz-Aguilar

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 210 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: White (Hispanic)

Wanted For: Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Wanted In: Indiana

Wanted Since: 2017

Scars and Marks: Cruz has a mole on his right cheek.

Gustavo Cruz is wanted for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old child and recording the alleged molestation on his cell phone in Indianapolis, Indiana, from January 1, 2016, to March 29, 2017.

For more Information on this fugitive, tap here.

If you have any information on one of the fugitives above, please contact the FBI in Indianapolis by tapping here or the U.S. Marshals by tapping here.

