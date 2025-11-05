Meet The Eight Fugitives The FBI Wants To Catch In Indiana
From drug charges to cybercrime, the stories behind these wanted individuals reveal a darker side of our state. Stay tuned to learn more.
The Indianapolis FBI field office or the U.S. Marshals Service is handling all of the cases listed below. If you have any information related to these cases, please contact your local law enforcement agency, the Indianapolis FBI field office, or the U.S. Marshals.
8 Most Wanted Fugitives in Indiana According to the FBI and U.S. Marshals
Alejandro Vargas-Rodriguez
- Aliases: Alex Vargas
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5'4"
- Weight: 150 pounds
- Gender: Male
- Race: Hispanic or Latino
- Wanted For: Possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs and Failure to appear.
- Wanted In: Indiana
- Wanted Since: 1996
Click here for more information.
Arien Williams
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 230 pounds
- Gender: Male
- Race: Black or African American
- Wanted For: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine and Supervised Release Violation.
- Wanted In: Indiana
- Wanted Since: 2015
Tap here for more information.
Charles Teamer
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5'7"
- Weight: 140 pounds
- Gender: Male
- Race: Black or African American
- Wanted For: Sell Cocaine and Supervised Release Violation.
- Wanted In: Indiana
- Wanted Since: 2017
Tap here for more information.
Jose Leyva
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 254 pounds
- Gender: Male
- Race: Hispanic or Latino
- Wanted For: Dealing Marijuana and Pre-trial Release Violation.
- Wanted In: Indiana
- Wanted Since: 2010
Tap here for more information.
Mareya Randall
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5'6"
- Weight: 135 pounds
- Gender: Female
- Race: Black or African American
- Wanted For: Tax Fraud and Supervised Release Violation
- Wanted In: Indiana
- Wanted Since: 2017
For more Information on this fugitive, tap here.
FUJIE WANG
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Gender: Male
- Nationality: Chinese
- Wanted For: Conspiracy to Commit Fraud and Related Activity in Connection with Computers; Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud; Intentional Damage to a Protected Computer
- Wanted In: Indiana
- Wanted Since: 2019
The subjects, including Fujie Wang, were alleged members of a hacking group operating in China that conducted intrusion campaigns targeting the computer systems of large businesses in the United States, including a large health benefits company in Indiana.
For more Information on this fugitive, tap here.
GUAN TIANFENG
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Gender: Male
- Nationality: Chinese
- Wanted For: Conspiracy to Commit Computer Fraud; Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud
- Wanted In: Indiana
- Reward: Up to $10 million.
It is believed that Guan Tianfeng is currently residing in Sichuan Province, China. He also has ties to or may visit Bangkok, Thailand.
For more Information on this fugitive, tap here.
GUSTAVO CRUZ
- Aliases: Gustavo Adolfo Cruz-Hernandez, Gustavo Cruz-Aguilar
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 210 pounds
- Gender: Male
- Race: White (Hispanic)
- Wanted For: Sexual Exploitation of a Child
- Wanted In: Indiana
- Wanted Since: 2017
- Scars and Marks: Cruz has a mole on his right cheek.
Gustavo Cruz is wanted for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old child and recording the alleged molestation on his cell phone in Indianapolis, Indiana, from January 1, 2016, to March 29, 2017.
For more Information on this fugitive, tap here.
If you have any information on one of the fugitives above, please contact the FBI in Indianapolis by tapping here or the U.S. Marshals by tapping here.
