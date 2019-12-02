Indiana Man With ‘Crime Pays’ Forehead Tattoo Wanted By Police

UPDATE: "Crime Pays" criminal has been arrested.

According to wibqam.com,

Donald Murray is described as a 38-year-old white male who was driving the vehicle in question. If found, officials say Murray will be charged with two felonies: criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

The suspect has the words 'CRIME PAYS' in all caps tattooed across his forehead. Regardless of this being a signal to all people around him that he's a great decision maker, this should help the police find him quickly. It's one notch down from having a tattoo on your face saying, "I'm wanted by the police."

Get a look at Murray's mugshot with his stylish tattoo by clicking here.

Please don't misread the tone of this story. I have a strict policy against making fun of guy's with face tattoos. I'm not an idiot.

With that being said, if you see this guy, don't laugh at him. Just call Vigo Co. Central Dispatch at 812-232-1311.