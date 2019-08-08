Indiana Man Gets Off Easy After Shooting Himself In The Groin

After an accidental unlicensed gun discharged in his pants, Mark Anthony Jones was sentenced to only 60 days in jail.



We covered the story of this Indiana man shooting himself in the family jewels this March. You can read the whole story here.

Jones is trying to put this very pubic, I mean very public embarrassing moment behind him by pleading guilty according to The Smoking Gun,

Jones, who was charged with carrying an unlicensed handgun, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor count during an August 1 court appearance (at which he also copped to a separate driving with a suspended license rap). A Marion City Court judge sentenced Jones to 60 days in the county jail.

He's been in jail almost this whole time since the late February self-shooting incident. However, it has nothing to do with the gun charges.

You would think Jones would keep a low profile after shooting himself in his no no square. But just a couple weeks later he was arrested on a felony charge of dealing meth. The trial on the drug charges is scheduled for November of this year.