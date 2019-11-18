Three Indiana judges are now suspended after a White Castle fight that resulted in 2 judges being shot.

According to the Indy Star 3 judges have been temporarily benched,

Three Indiana judges involved in a Downtown Indianapolis fight in May that ended with two of the judges shot have been suspended without pay after the Indiana Supreme Court determined they committed judicial misconduct. In an opinion issued Tuesday, the court said judges Bradley Jacobs, Andrew Adams and Sabrina Bell "engaged in judicial misconduct by appearing in public in an intoxicated state and behaving in an injudicious manner and by becoming involved in a verbal altercation."

How did this happen you may wonder? Well, Jacobs, Adams and Bell were out gettin' their drink on in the early hours of May 1st when they decided to check out the Red Garter Gentleman's Club downtown Indianapolis. Since it was 3 am, the club was closed. So, the obvious next choice would be White Castle.

Judge Sabrina Bell responded to someone yelling something out of a passing car by giving them the middle finger. That triggered the altercation which lead to the three judges getting suspended without pay for 60 days and one of the judges facing criminal charges.

Judge Adams was shot in the stomach and Judge Jacobs was shot in the chest by Brandon Kaiser according to the Indy Star,

Kaiser was charged with 14 crimes, including eight felony charges — four of which are Level 3 felony aggravated battery. He has a jury trial scheduled for January, according to online court records.

Remember when your father would tell you, "nothing good happens after 3am"? Apparently, that also applies to judges.