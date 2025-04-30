Popular Indiana Snacks Affected by FDA Ban

The U.S. Government is planning on phasing out several artificial dyes that will likely change or discontinue some of Indiana's favorite snacks.

We're about to see or maybe taste a change in our favorite junk food from Doritos to Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Even breakfast cereals like Fruit Loops will be affected by this synthetic dye ban.

USA Today reports that a total of 8 artificial dyes will be phased out by the U.S. Health and Human Services and the FDA. Orange B and Citrus Red No. 2 will be banned in the next few months, while the following 6 will be phased out over the next 2 years.

United States Health and Human Services Phasing Out These Synthetic Dyes by 2026

FD&C Blue No. 1

FD&C Blue No.2

FD&C Green No. 3

FD&C Red No. 40

FD&C Yellow No. 5

FD&C Yellow No. 6

The FDA was busy doing this work before Trump and RFK took office, according to CNBC,

The Food and Drug Administration revoked its authorization of one type of red food dye called Red No. 3. The dye is known to cause cancer in laboratory animals, but food manufacturers were allowed to use it for years because scientists didn’t believe it raised the risk of cancer in humans at the level it is typically consumed.

Indiana's Favorite Snacks According to IndyStar.com

1. Rice Krispies Treats

2. Fritos

3. Doritos

4. Cheerios

5. Goldfish

Below you'll find a list of foods and beverages that use the artificial dyes that are being phased out soon.

