In Indiana, stolen car parts are the new gold rush. And it’s not just your engine making the headlines.

Indiana is no stranger to vehicle theft. Currently, the Hoosier state is averaging over 205 car thefts per 100,000 residents according to BankRate.com. Those are not good numbers.

Law enforcement is now putting its focus on a new crime trend which involves car parts instead of the entire cars. Criminals appear to be looking for lower-risk targets. Maybe they're looking for less time in jail if they get caught, or they like the 3 car parts listed below because they are so fast and easy to take.

3 Vehicle-Related Theft Targets in Indiana

Pickup Truck Tailgates

truck tailgates, theft, Indiana

The fact that criminals are stealing tailgates baffles me. Theives can't get very much money for them. So why are so many criminals taking tailgates? According to Jalopnik.com, it has to do with speed.

The appeal of the Tacoma tailgate lies in the fact that a thief can pull it off fast, reportedly in under 60 seconds. The Tacomas aren't alone, though; Ford F-150s and Super Duty pickups have also had their rear ends targeted for their tailgates (and taillights).

Catalytic Converters

Catalytic Converters, Indiana, theft

We have heard about people crawling under parked cars for years to steal Catalytic Converters. These things are a gold mine according to Kelley Blue Book.

Thieves might be able to get up to $1,000 for a stolen catalytic converter, depending on what vehicle it came from, its age, and its condition. What makes them valuable is the recyclable precious metals inside.

Palladium goes for around $975 per ounce. Rhodium is sold for nearly $5,400 per ounce. Mind blowing, right?

12-Volt Car Batteries

car battery, theft, Indiana

Car batteries are easy to steal, transport, and sell. That has led to an upward trend in battery thefts. Working batteries are valuable, and older batteries are easy to sell to scrap yards.

