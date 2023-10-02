3 Indiana Cities Are Among The Most Bed Bug Infested in the U.S

A report showing bed bug infestations by the city is making everyone itch. If you travel or live in Indiana, you might want to check this out.

Orkin releases a report every year that shows us what cities have the most bed bug treatments,

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

3 Most Bed Bug Infested Indiana Cities

Since these numbers are based on the number of bed bug reports and not an average, it's not a surprise that Indianapolis would grab the top spot as they have a population of 889,922. However, South Bend landed at #2 with a population of only 103,110. That might be troublesome.

If you have traveled to a place that you feel may be at risk of bed bugs, put all of your dryer-safe clothing in the dryer with the heat on high for about 45 minutes. Get more tips by clicking here and paging down toward the bottom of the page.

