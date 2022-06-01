WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

It never fails to amaze me how something that originated in the 1800s - survives the Great Depression, two World Wars, several economy crises, etc. - is all of a sudden not able to survive in the 2000s? What does that say about the current population? It doesn't make much sense to me. Such is the case with Sea World at Geauga Lake which closed on September 16, 2007. It now sits abandoned, deserted, and as a reminder of the fun that was once had by millions of people.

The history of this amusement park goes back to 1872 when the body of water was known as “Giles Pond” and “Picnic Lake". The lake was opened to the public in 1872 for fishing, parties, picnics, receptions, reunions, and swimming. On the lake was a steamboat complete with dance floor that circled the lake throughout the evening.

Get our free mobile app

In 1887, the Geauga Lake Park was established and in 1888 major league baseball games were played there.

FAST FACTS:

1889: A merry-go-round became the park’s first ride.

1925: Big Dipper ride and Olympic-size swimming pool.

1926: Johnny (Tarzan) Weissmuller set the record for 220-yard freestyle swim.

1931: Bowling alley, dance hall, racetrack, and theater added.

1937: Carousel added.

1952: Fire destroys the bowling alley, dance hall, roller rink, and theater.

1969: Racetrack closes.

1969: Funtime buys the park.

1970: SeaWorld Ohio built across the lake.

2000: Geauga Lake Park re-named to Six Flags Ohio.

2006: Days of operation are cut back to only Memorial Day thru Labor Day.

Through those years, there were numerous additions, deletions, buyouts, and name changes. From almost three million visitors in 2001, attendance dropped to 700,000 by 2004. Even a 40 million dollar revamp couldn’t help. With huge debts and a lack of customers, the park was sold yet again in 2004.

Its final day was September 16, 2007.

Below are images of the currently-abandoned Sea World / Geauga lake Amusement Park.

Abandoned Sea World & Geauga Lake Park

MORE ABANDONED STUFF!

The Midget Theatre: Dayton, Ohio

Inside the Buildings of the Ghost Town of Watson