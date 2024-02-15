Illinois Man Just Won $1 Million After Girlfriend Dumped Him

Nobody has ever felt such extreme breakup regret as this one specific woman in Illinois this week.

An Illinois man, who wishes to remain anonymous, just went through a breakup three days before Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is not considered a great day for most people who are newly single. But it is for this mystery man, as he just won 1 million dollars. He talked about the moment with the Illinois Lottery when he claimed his winnings on Valentine's Day according to the USAToday,

I don't have a special someone to share my big news with because my girlfriend and I broke up three days before I bought the winning ticket. "You can say I haven't had much luck in the love department, but that's alright because now I really hit the jackpot.

Anonymous Illinois Man Wins $1 Million

The anonymous man won the lotto with Monopoly the 50X scratch-off game tickets that he purchased at the Walmart located at 137 W. North Ave, Northlake, Illinois. The winner has chosen the cash option which means he'll receive $600,000 before taxes according to USA Today.

I can't help but wonder about the ex-girlfriend. Did she dump him or was it the other way around? Did he break up with her when he found out he was a lotto winner and waited 3 days to claim his prize so he wouldn't have to share it? Or, did she dump him and now lives a life of extreme regret? None of this is our business. But, I would love to know.

