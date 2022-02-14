Just over two hours from the Kalamazoo area sits a home that has a surprising interior decoration theme: murals.

The mansion, priced at $1,500,000 resides at 801 Provencal Dr in Burr Ridge, IL, and is listed by Stela Dropca at RE/MAX Professionals. A few of the features include:

5 Bedrooms

5 Bathrooms

Private Pool

4 Fireplaces

Exercise Room

And murals. Lots of murals. Although, it should be noted that the murals are hand-painted which is pretty impressive when you see the sheer size of them.

You can see the full listing right now on Zillow or take a virtual tour right now:

This Million Dollar Home in Illinois Features a Last Supper Mural & Others There are homes that make you go 'wow' and then there's this home in Illinois that features a wall-sized mural of the last supper as the setting for the dining room. Take a look.

Not pictured: the pool which, hopefully in Illinois, is heated.

Get our free mobile app

It's a pretty surprising interior, right? I can't say I've ever walked into a home and have been greeted with a full-sized mural of The Last Supper.

Of course, this home in Kalamazoo also has a unique interior design but for completely different reasons:

This Might Be the Most Unique Home for Sale in Kalamazoo This home may be unassuming from the outside but once you walk in...you may be a bit surprised.