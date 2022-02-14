This Million Dollar Home in Illinois Features a Last Supper Mural & Others

This Million Dollar Home in Illinois Features a Last Supper Mural
Just over two hours from the Kalamazoo area sits a home that has a surprising interior decoration theme: murals.
The mansion, priced at $1,500,000 resides at 801 Provencal Dr in Burr Ridge, IL, and is listed by Stela Dropca at RE/MAX Professionals. A few of the features include:
- 5 Bedrooms
- 5 Bathrooms
- Private Pool
- 4 Fireplaces
- Exercise Room
And murals. Lots of murals. Although, it should be noted that the murals are hand-painted which is pretty impressive when you see the sheer size of them.
You can see the full listing right now on Zillow or take a virtual tour right now:
Not pictured: the pool which, hopefully in Illinois, is heated.
It's a pretty surprising interior, right? I can't say I've ever walked into a home and have been greeted with a full-sized mural of The Last Supper.
