From the outside, this home looks normal enough. Even on the main level of the home, and the bedrooms up top, things seem relatively normal.

But there's a medieval secret hiding the basement of this home in Illinois.

Welcome to, what I can only imagine, is the home of someone who either secretly loves Game of Thrones, or turned their entire basement into a Dungeons & Dragons players' heaven.

Zillow/Coldwell Banker Realty Zillow/Coldwell Banker Realty loading...

This split-level home is in the Manor Hill neighborhood of Lombard, Illinois - straight west of downtown Chicago.

The overview of the home seems normal enough:

"Solid, well-built split-level home... you will be impressed by the stately circle drive, professional landscaping and iron fence surrounding the entire corner lot. The quality of the home and upgrades are apparent as soon as you step inside."

Ok, alright. Nice, spacious, quality house.

"On the main level, you are greeted by the spacious foyer, which opens to the generous sized living room with vaulted ceilings. Down the hall is the light and bright family room with gas start fireplace, a half bath, and sliding door access to patio/backyard. The custom kitchen featuring Bertch maple and cherry cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, granite countertops..."

... blah blah blah, yeah, we get it. The house upstairs is nice, and spacious.

GET TO THE GOOD STUFF!

"Just off the foyer, is a finished sub-basement. Be prepared to step back in time as you enter the medieval-inspired bonus space."

THERE IT IS!

"Notice the attention to detail in this space, including the hand-crafted arched wood doors and amazing hardware. Plus, there is an 8+ foot custom wet bar and table space for those ultimate poker nights."

Right... "poker" nights in a medieval-themed "man cave" basement space. Clearly this realtor has NO idea what Dungeons & Dragons is, or it's some Karen who thinks D&D is "The Devil!"

"Listing Provided by Karen Pickerill"

SEE! I KNEW IT!!!

But seriously, check this place out below, and for only $390,000, all that space, AND you get a medieval-themed "poker room," I could get down for that.