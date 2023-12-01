Illinois’ Christmas Themed Haunted House Delivers Festive Frights

It's the most wonderful, holly jolly, delighful and...frightful time of year? If you're not really into the Christmas spirit yet, a haunted house in Illinois would like to scare you into it with some festivities that are filled with fear. And after it's done terrifying the town this Christmas, it also plans on giving back for the holiday season.

Christmas Fear at Midnight Terror Haunted House

Our favorite Christmas characters are more naughty than nice at Midnight Terror Haunted House in Oak Lawn, Illinois. Owner Justin Cerniuk tells Daily Herald that ''Christmas Fear helps scare some Christmas spirit back into visitors in a fun but frightening way," And before you can leave the haunted house there are several frightening obstacles to get through. Including building a spooky snowman, throwing snowballs at demented elves, and giving a holiday gift to Jack Frost.

A less frightening experience is also available at Midnight Terror

A lights-on family-friendly Christmas Fear event is also happening at Midnight Terror. Actors in non-scary Christmas costumes will take photos and high-five kids as they walk through the holiday light filled haunt.

Christmas Fear runs through the weekend of December 15th- 17th. Some of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Christmas Without Cancer, a local nonprofit that provides holiday gifts, as well as basic necessities to local families that are stricken with cancer. Midnight Terror is also teaming up with Haunters Against Hate -- a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating bullying, prejudice, discrimination, hate speech, and action against the LGBTQ+ community.

